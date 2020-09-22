Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 994,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Flex worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $67,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,937 shares of company stock valued at $315,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of FLEX opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

