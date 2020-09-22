Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.47% of National Health Investors worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 108.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 500.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of NHI opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

