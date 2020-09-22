Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of Shaw Communications worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 598.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.80 million. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 84.26%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

