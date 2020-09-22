Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 59,200 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of WP Carey worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in WP Carey in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 278.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of WPC opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.044 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

