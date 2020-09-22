Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 12,000 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Ares Management worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

ARES opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. Ares Management Corp has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 27,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $1,100,970.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 546,021 shares of company stock worth $21,796,218. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.