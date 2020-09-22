Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 110,000 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 133.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,257,000 after buying an additional 2,449,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 161,444 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 144,450 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,688,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

