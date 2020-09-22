Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,246 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.61% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 849.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 192,126 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 318,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 111,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 560,580 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 78,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIMO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.