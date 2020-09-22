Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 22,700 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 372.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $269.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.21.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,570,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $1,420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,927,620.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,289. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

