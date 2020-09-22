TrueChain Price Tops $0.25 (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $19.90 million and $4.32 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, ZB.COM and HitBTC. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043494 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.93 or 0.04377893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009538 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00056806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034575 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DragonEX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

