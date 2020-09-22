TRON Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $2.70 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Bit-Z and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00230750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00084394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.01400077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00181798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009619 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The official website for TRON is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Sistemkoin, Liquid, Mercatox, Livecoin, BitForex, IDCM, ChaoEX, Coindeal, LBank, Cryptomate, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, IDAX, Coinnest, Hotbit, Coinrail, DigiFinex, Indodax, LATOKEN, CoinEx, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Gate.io, BitFlip, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, YoBit, Exmo, Liqui, Rfinex, Binance, Upbit, DragonEX, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, CoinEgg, Bithumb, WazirX, Allcoin, CoinBene, OKEx, Bittrex, Bibox, Koinex, Trade Satoshi, OEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, Neraex, Zebpay, RightBTC, Exrates, Kryptono, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Tidex, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

