Trip.com Group (TCOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect Trip.com Group to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TCOM stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.60. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TCOM. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.