Trinseo S.A. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Trinseo in a research report issued on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors raised Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Trinseo by 281.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

