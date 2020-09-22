Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 310,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,772,223.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 3,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

