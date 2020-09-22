Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMQ. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,082. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 195,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $357,790.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trilogy Metals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,556 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

