Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Trevali Mining shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 169,000 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. Raymond James set a C$0.10 price objective on Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.18.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$59.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.