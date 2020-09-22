Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 97,428 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,428 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,946,000 after acquiring an additional 770,415 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of SEE opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

