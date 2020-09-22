Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,252 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 107.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $1,388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 71.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,752,000 after purchasing an additional 472,522 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CyrusOne by 3.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 420.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $414,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CONE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

