Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 14,358 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Vereit by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 8,281,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,346 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vereit by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,143,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 816,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 436,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 51,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vereit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of VER opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

