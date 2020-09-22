Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.09 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,306 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

