Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,033 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,843,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,108,000 after buying an additional 1,652,584 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,207,747 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,682,000 after buying an additional 175,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,013,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,946,000 after buying an additional 65,363 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,023,000 after buying an additional 160,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.