Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $15,993,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Wayfair by 39.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $3,520,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $2,075,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 75.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,253,000 after acquiring an additional 183,222 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total transaction of $338,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,897,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,427,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,695 shares of company stock valued at $74,816,427. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.88.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $302.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.32, a PEG ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.