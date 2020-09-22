Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 124.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 1.61. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $184.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $2,133,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,790.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,420 shares of company stock worth $5,934,124. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

