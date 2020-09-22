Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,689 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,293 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COG opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

