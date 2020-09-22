Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 10,712 Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $202.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.66. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.48, for a total value of $1,811,526.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,440.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $554,498.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,773.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,525 shares of company stock valued at $28,992,049 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

