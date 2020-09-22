Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after buying an additional 384,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

NYSE:MOH opened at $168.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.37 and a 200-day moving average of $170.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

