TheStreet Lowers Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $315.86.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $308.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.53. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.20 and a quick ratio of 21.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.58, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,776,342 shares in the company, valued at $787,949,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,329 shares of company stock worth $13,529,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 74.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,325,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.7% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $13,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

