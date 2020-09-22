TheStreet Downgrades Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) to C+

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CACC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

CACC opened at $308.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.12. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.53. The company has a quick ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.58, for a total value of $4,238,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,778,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,217,851.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.58, for a total transaction of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,776,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,949,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,529,755 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,137,000 after buying an additional 353,091 shares in the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $62,036,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,587,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 183,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,679,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 570,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after buying an additional 48,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

