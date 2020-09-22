Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.
NYSE:THC opened at $24.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 559,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,432,000 after buying an additional 102,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 136,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 48,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
