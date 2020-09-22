Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:THC opened at $24.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 559,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,432,000 after buying an additional 102,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 136,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 48,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.