Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 87,716 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,716 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,507. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

