Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after buying an additional 413,875 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 464,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,907,000 after buying an additional 149,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $171.16 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $183.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

