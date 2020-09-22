T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $140.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.09.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $110.57 on Monday. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 72.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 49.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 29.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.