Synergy (SNRG) Price Tops $0.0249 on Exchanges

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Synergy has a market cap of $121,987.44 and approximately $12.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synergy has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Synergy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00652175 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.26 or 0.14137416 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004703 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033707 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000763 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Synergy Profile

Synergy is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com . The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Buying and Selling Synergy

Synergy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

