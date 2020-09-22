Switch (NYSE:SWCH) & GAN (NYSE:GAN) Critical Survey

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Switch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Switch and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 2.03% 2.72% 0.96% GAN N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Switch and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 1 7 1 3.00 GAN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Switch currently has a consensus target price of $21.19, suggesting a potential upside of 34.27%. Given Switch’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Switch is more favorable than GAN.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Switch and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $462.31 million 8.21 $8.92 million $0.15 105.20 GAN $29.97 million 15.69 $1.79 million N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than GAN.

Summary

Switch beats GAN on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. It also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

