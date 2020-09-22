SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED is one of Hong Kong’s leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial. The company’s operations are predominantly based in the Greater China region, where the Swire group has been established for over 130 years. Swire Pacific seeks to foster long-term, sustainable growth through active participation in management, underpinned by a strong financial base. “

Get SWIRE PAC LTD/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut SWIRE PAC LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

SWRAY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,299. SWIRE PAC LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About SWIRE PAC LTD/S

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWIRE PAC LTD/S (SWRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWIRE PAC LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWIRE PAC LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.