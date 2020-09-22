S&W Seed (SANW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.