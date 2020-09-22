SVB Leerink Weighs in on Natera Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Natera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

NTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $62.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.39. Natera has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $216,937.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,225.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $61,620.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,822 shares of company stock worth $13,039,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

