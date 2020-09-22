Sushi Hits Market Cap of $280.53 Million (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the dollar. One Sushi token can currently be bought for approximately $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sushi has a market cap of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00228575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.01396454 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00182268 BTC.

About Sushi

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Sushi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

