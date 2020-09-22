sUSD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. sUSD has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and $1.91 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00009594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00228562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00084571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.01399639 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00182021 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

