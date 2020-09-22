Suretly (SUR) Trading 8.8% Lower This Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Suretly has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00005736 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a total market cap of $141,839.12 and $3,146.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043275 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.38 or 0.04375308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009540 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00056675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.