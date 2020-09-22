Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Insider Buys £27,200 in Stock

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Alastair Miller acquired 20,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £27,200 ($35,541.62).

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 132.70 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63. The company has a market capitalization of $108.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. Superdry PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SDRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

