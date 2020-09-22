SUN Price Hits $18.35 on Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. SUN has a total market capitalization of $30.79 million and approximately $134.37 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SUN has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN token can currently be bought for approximately $18.35 or 0.00174788 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00230750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00084394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.01400077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00181798 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,677,831 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

