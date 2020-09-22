Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 86329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $1,053,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,765. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 201.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -200.25 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

