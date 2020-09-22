Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) to “Buy”

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

UCTT has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $871.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $31.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 13,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $418,184.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,324.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 103.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 433,901 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 42.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

