Stephens Inc. AR Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

