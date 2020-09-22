Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,396,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 61.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 33.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.