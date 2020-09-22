Stellar (XLM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $121.78 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Indodax, CryptoMarket and Kuna. Stellar has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $121.78 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00232659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00084480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.01400611 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00182313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,733 coins and its circulating supply is 20,734,599,278 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoMarket, Koinex, Bitbns, Exrates, Koineks, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Ovis, Stellarport, OTCBTC, Huobi, CEX.IO, GOPAX, Kraken, ZB.COM, C2CX, BCEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, CoinEgg, Kuna, Vebitcoin, Stronghold, BitMart, Indodax, Kucoin, Gate.io, ABCC, Poloniex, HitBTC, Binance, Liquid, Bittrex, OKEx, Kryptono, Exmo, RippleFox and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

