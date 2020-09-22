Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Trading Up 5.5%

Standard Lithium Ltd (CVE:SLL) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.72. Approximately 291,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 157,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 million and a PE ratio of -25.47.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

In other Standard Lithium news, insider Anthony Alvaro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,050,000.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.