STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. FMR LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 216,729.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 240,570 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 152,751 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $3,801,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 19.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 531,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 86,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.08 and a beta of 1.43. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

