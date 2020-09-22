SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.53 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.68.

Shares of SSRM opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.99.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SSR Mining by 20.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 534,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 89.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,347 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $894,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 125.2% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 281,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 156,464 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

