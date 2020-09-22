Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $345.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.72). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $358.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 989.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprague Resources (SRLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.